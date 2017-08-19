Girl, 16, Stabbed at Henderson Middle School

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl accused of stabbing a 16-year-old on the campus of a Henderson middle school has been arrested.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the incident occurred on Friday at White Academy.
Capt. Ken Young of the Clark County School District Police Department says the 16-year-old girl, a student at an unidentified high school in the district, had wandered onto campus and was stabbed by the younger girl.
The 16-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 12-year-old was arrested on suspicion of battery with a weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.
The school district is collaborating with Henderson police to investigate the stabbing.