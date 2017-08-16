Nightly Lane Restrictions Almost Finished In NW Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Construction is expected to be complete on Friday, August 18 for lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 95. The construction was taking place from August 13-18.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) had lane reductions along northbound U.S. Highway 95 between Ann Road and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. That stretch was down to a single lane, with the construction taking place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. It began on the evening of August 13, and according to NDOT, should be finished by the morning of August 18. Also, southbound U.S. Highway 95 between Elkhorn and Ann Roads will be narrowed down to one lane.
The closures were required for work related to the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, including placing permanent striping and barrier railing.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this work zone, or any cone zones throughout the Las Vegas area. Drivers should also watch for construction signs, workers and take alternate routes if possible.