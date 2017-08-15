Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Trial Nearing End in Bundy Ranch Standoff Case

August 15, 2017 8:48 AM
Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks during a news conference near his ranch on April 24, 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trial is nearing an end in Las Vegas for four men accused of wielding assault-style weapons during a protest to stop federal agents from rounding up cattle belonging to rancher and anti-government figure Cliven Bundy in April 2014.

After four weeks of testimony, closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the retrial of Scott Drexler, Richard Lovelien, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart.

A jury in April found two other co-defendants guilty of some charges, but failed to reach verdicts for the four.

Each faces 11 conspiracy, weapon, assault on a federal agent and other charges carrying the possibility of decades in federal prison.

The case is a prelude to trial expected later this year for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan, and two other defendants.
Six other defendants, including two other Bundy sons, are slated for trial next year.

