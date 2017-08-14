Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Competitive Eater Sudo Gobbles Ice Cream Record

August 14, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Competitive Eating, ice cream eating, Indiana State Fair, Las Vegas news, Miki Sudo
Miki Sudo wins the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sudo beat reigning champion Sonya Thomas by eating 34 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Joey Chesnut won his eighth straight Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with 61 hot dogs. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Competitive eater Miki Sudo downed a heaping helping of ice cream at the Indiana State Fair to set a new mark for gobbling up the cool treat.

The Indianapolis Star reports the Las Vegas woman ate 16½ pint-sized containers in 6 minutes, topping a previous record that Major League Eating lists as 15 pints in that much time.

The mark was set during Sunday’s Prairie Farms World Ice Cream Eating Championship, which was sanctioned by Major League Eating. Sudo, who also gets a $2,000 prize for first place, joked that she’d “like to grab a sweater right now” as she took photos with fans.

This year’s fair theme is the “Wonderful World of Food.” Sunday was ice cream day at the fair, which runs through Aug. 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen