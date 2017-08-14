Police: Husband, Wife Dead in Vegas Murder-Suicide

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case involving a married couple in northwest Las Vegas late Sunday, according to authorities.
Police found the man and woman after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the home on the 10000 block of West Alexander Road near Hualapai Way, Las Vegas Metro Police officials said.
Investigators said the husband shot his wife multiple times, then turned the gun on himself.
The names of the victims were not immediately released pending family notification.