Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Husband, Wife Dead in Vegas Murder-Suicide

August 14, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Murder-Suicide, West Alexander Road
A close-up photo of police lights by night; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case involving a married couple in northwest Las Vegas late Sunday, according to authorities.

Police found the man and woman after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the home on the 10000 block of West Alexander Road near Hualapai Way, Las Vegas Metro Police officials said.

Investigators said the husband shot his wife multiple times, then turned the gun on himself.

The names of the victims were not immediately released pending family notification.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen