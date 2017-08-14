Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Police Doing Its 19th Traffic Enforcement Campaign

August 14, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Henderson Police Department, Joining Forces, las vegas valley, National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, Speeding
KXNT file photo

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Henderson Police Department will be doing another Joining Forces, with saturation patrols targeting speeders in the valley.

The department, along with officers throughout the Las Vegas Valley, are set to begin traffic enforcement action targeting speeders. As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together to enforce speed limit laws from August 15-August 29.

Officers will target several different streets at a time using patrols throughout Henderson to stop people who have a lead foot. Areas that are known for high speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints will be targeted during the action. Officers from neighboring jurisdictions will be helping Henderson Police during the Joining Forces enhanced enforcement.

Speeding was the cause of about 30 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States, that’s according to National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Henderson Police Department received $203,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen