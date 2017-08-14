Henderson Police Doing Its 19th Traffic Enforcement Campaign

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Henderson Police Department will be doing another Joining Forces, with saturation patrols targeting speeders in the valley.
The department, along with officers throughout the Las Vegas Valley, are set to begin traffic enforcement action targeting speeders. As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together to enforce speed limit laws from August 15-August 29.
Officers will target several different streets at a time using patrols throughout Henderson to stop people who have a lead foot. Areas that are known for high speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints will be targeted during the action. Officers from neighboring jurisdictions will be helping Henderson Police during the Joining Forces enhanced enforcement.
Speeding was the cause of about 30 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States, that’s according to National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The Henderson Police Department received $203,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roads.