Early Morning Fire Damages Condo Unit

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Four people are displaced and the American Red Cross is helping them, after fire rips through a section of their condominium early Monday morning.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Indian Wells Condominium complex on the corner of S. Durango Drive and W. Alta Drive around 3:00 a.m. Monday after a passer-by called 9-1-1 and reported flames coming from the balcony of an upstairs apartment on the corner of the intersection.

The caller didn’t know the address, but alerted people inside by throwing rocks at the windows of the condo unit.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the balcony and front door of an upstairs unit. When firefighters tried to enter the condo, they found it fully involved with fire.

It took firefighters only about 15 minutes to put the fire out. They were able to keep it to the one condo unite and prevented it from spreading to the attic.

The fire gutted the unit. The downstairs unit had water damage. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the balcony. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Two adults live in the condo. They told fire investigators that just before going to bed, they went out on the patio to smoke a cigarette. They were sleeping when they woke to the sound of rocks hitting their window. They got up to see who was throwing the rocks and when they went into the living room, fire had already broken through the patio door and the drapes were on fire, spreading into the condo unit from the balcony. They were able to escape without injury. The downstairs unit also had two people living in it, they woke to the fire department knocking on their door. The four adults of the two condos are displaced and are getting help from the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries.