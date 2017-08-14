Weekend Apartment Fire Displaces Two Families

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said five adults and three children from two separate apartments are being helped by the American Red Cross after fire ripped through their apartment.
Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Green Tree Apartments, 517 N. 28th Street, on Sunday around 2:35 p.m., after fire dispatchers received calls that a fire was burning in the yard behind the apartment. When firefighters arrived, they found that the outside fire had spread to the two story wood frame/stucco apartment building.
Other firefighters arrived within minutes and found the fire had spread to an upstairs apartment. they had the fire under control in just a few minutes.
The fire was contained to the one apartment. One bedroom was gutter, and the next bedroom had heavy heat and smoke damage. There was minor damage to the apartment next door enough that the people that lived there will be displaced. Damage was estimated at $70,000.
Fire investigators think the fire started in storage area behind the apartment and then spread. What exactly started the fire could not be determined. Careless smoking could not be ruled out, since smoking material was found near the origin of the fire. The people were not home at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries.