NHP: Move Over, It’s The Law

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Troopers with Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) want to remind everyone to move over when you see emergency vehicles on the road.
NHP said drivers in Nevada have certain duties when approaching a stopped emergency car making use of flashing lights.
In the absence of direction by a peace officer, the driver of a car approaching a stopped emergency vehicle must:
*Decrease the car speed to a speed that is reasonable and proper and less than the posted speed limit.
*Proceed with caution.
*Be prepared to stop.
*If possible, drive in a lane that is not adjacent to the lane in which the emergency vehicle is stopped unless the roadway, traffic, weather or other conditions make doing so unsafe or impossible.
These apply to all types of emergency vehicles including tow trucks and vehicles from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) displaying flashing amber lights.
Beginning October 1, 2017, the Move Over law will apply to any “traffic incident” including stalled cars and debris on the roadway.