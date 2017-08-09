Henderson Mayor Hosting Community Meetings

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Mayor Debra March will host her second monthly “March On” community meeting on August 10 featuring a discussion of back to school topics, informational displays from community partners such as the Clark County School District (CCSD) and free refreshments for families.

“My ‘March On’ back to school even will give parents and students the chance to learn about Safekey, upcoming sports and recreation activities, our preschool programs and much, much more. We will also have information from our community partners like the Clark County School District and free ice cream for the entire family,” said Mayor March. “So please come join us this Thursday as we ‘March On’ back to school in Henderson,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor’s “March On” back to school community meeting will be held on August 10 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Whitney Ranch Recreational Center located at 1575 Galleria Drive. The event will include presentations on the Safekey before-and-after-school program, early learning opportunities through the city’s licensed pre-school program, sports and recreational activities, safe routes to schools for children who bike and walk, Henderson’s new Community Education Advisory Board and other topics of interest.

The Mayor’s monthly ‘”March On” meetings are designed to encourage an open dialogue between neighbors and city leaders regarding issues of importance to those who live in the City of Henderson. Mayor March will be joined at the events by the city staff that will be on hand to answer questions and provide information to residents.

September’s “March On” meeting will feature topics and information about the city’s senior services. The event will be held on September 21 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Heritage Park Senior Facility, at 300 S. Racetrack Road.

The Mayor’s monthly “March On” meetings will be held at various locations around Henderson. For more information about dates, times, locations and topics for future “March On” community meetings, visit cityofhenderson.com/marchon.