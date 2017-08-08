Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Las Vegas

By Heather Landon

There are many ways you can celebrate World Humanitarian Day here in Las Vegas. However, there is no better way to celebrate than taking time out of your busy schedule to help others. There are many ways to volunteer in Southern Nevada, ensuring you have plenty of opportunities to volunteer for World Humanitarian Day on Aug. 19, 2017.

Blind Center of Nevada

101 N. Bruce St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 642-6000

www.blindcenter.org

The Blind Center of Nevada is always looking for volunteers to help inspire greatness. With the help of their volunteers, they hope to make a better tomorrow. Volunteers are needed to help assist the blind and visually impaired as they work and make their lives better and improve their inner greatness. Other volunteer opportunities include helping with lunches, special events and their ceramics classes.

Opportunity Village

6300 West Oakey Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89146

(702) 259-3700

www.opportunityvillage.org

Opportunity Village is an organization that works to help serve both men and women with intellectual disabilities. This organization relies heavily on members of the community to help out by donating their time to assist and serve those in need. Volunteers are needed to work hand-in-hand with people they serve and help out during events the organization hosts throughout the year. All volunteers will go through an orientation and must pass a background check.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

1501 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 385-2662

www.catholiccharities.com

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada offers three different ways to volunteer your time and help those in need. One of the more popular ways to volunteer with this organization is providing meal service to homeless and vulnerable members in our community. This includes serving food, providing table service for those with disabilities and other food delivery opportunities. Meals on Wheels is another way to volunteer and help more than 2,300 area residents get the food they need. Helping out at the Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry is another way to help get food to those who cannot afford to purchase enough food to feed their family. All of these volunteer opportunities help give hope to those who find themselves hungry and lacking the food needed to survive.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission

480 W. Bonanza Road

Las Vegas, NV 89106

(702) 382-1766

www.vegasrescue.org

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission relies heavily on their volunteers. They have many tasks that need to be completed daily and their volunteers help with those tasks, making it possible for the mission to provide the necessary services to the community. Volunteer activities include serving meals, handing out free clothing, stocking shelves and much more. There is always a need for volunteers with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

American Red Cross – Southern Nevada Chapter

1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 206-B

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 791-3311

www.redcross.org

Volunteers are able to use their talents when helping out the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. Volunteers fill 97 percent of the total workforce for the Red Cross and all volunteers are able to perform tasks and work in areas they are passionate about. Volunteer today and help out those who have suffered from a disaster and creating a safe place for everyone in the community. This is also a great opportunity for students to gain valuable work experience for future resumes and college applications.

