Vegas Strip Briefly Closed After Shot Fired Near Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a gunshot fired after an argument on the Las Vegas Strip temporarily shut down the road, but no injuries were reported.
Las Vegas police said they arrested a man near the Bellagio fountains after the shot was fired early Monday morning.
Authorities say it started when a group of men got into an argument near Planet Hollywood. They were walking away toward the Bellagio when a man came up from behind and fired a shot. He ran, but was arrested nearby.
Police briefly closed Las Vegas Boulevard between the Bellagio fountains and Harmon Avenue for the investigation. The sidewalk in front of the fountains remained closed longer.