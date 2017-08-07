Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Strip Briefly Closed After Shot Fired Near Bellagio

August 7, 2017 8:46 AM
A general view of the show outside of the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a gunshot fired after an argument on the Las Vegas Strip temporarily shut down the road, but no injuries were reported.

Las Vegas police said they arrested a man near the Bellagio fountains after the shot was fired early Monday morning.

Authorities say it started when a group of men got into an argument near Planet Hollywood. They were walking away toward the Bellagio when a man came up from behind and fired a shot. He ran, but was arrested nearby.

Police briefly closed Las Vegas Boulevard between the Bellagio fountains and Harmon Avenue for the investigation. The sidewalk in front of the fountains remained closed longer.

