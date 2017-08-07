Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coroner Identifies Man Killed By Las Vegas Condo Security

August 7, 2017 8:50 AM
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County Coroner identified a man shot and killed by a security guard Thursday in a Nevada condominium complex.

Trayvone Crocket died after he was shot multiple times by Malik Kendrick, who was a security guard at the Mountainside Condominiums.

The coroner ruled the incident a homicide.

Police say a 14-year-old girl who was beside Crocket at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire and sustained injuries to her hand and wrist.

Kendrick faces first-degree murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon charges.

The Clark County Department of Corrections says Kendrick’s 72-hour hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

