Coroner Identifies Man Killed By Las Vegas Condo Security

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County Coroner identified a man shot and killed by a security guard Thursday in a Nevada condominium complex.
Trayvone Crocket died after he was shot multiple times by Malik Kendrick, who was a security guard at the Mountainside Condominiums.
The coroner ruled the incident a homicide.
Police say a 14-year-old girl who was beside Crocket at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire and sustained injuries to her hand and wrist.
Kendrick faces first-degree murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon charges.
The Clark County Department of Corrections says Kendrick’s 72-hour hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.