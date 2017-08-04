Six Defendants Are Facing 32 Felony Fraud Counts

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Thursday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced that 38 year old Robert Milk, 66 year old Kenneth Johnson, 53 year old Curtis Acree, 42 year old Roosevelt Warren, 36 year old Kristi Milk, and 45 year old Joel Hendrix, were indicted by the Clark County Grand Jury on 32 felony counts for operating a false tow scam out of Las Vegas along with other fraudulent acts.

The charges include: offering false document for filing or record, obtaining money or property under false pretenses, burglary, using personal identifying information of another, and mortgage lending fraud.

While Robert Milk, Kenneth Johnson, Curtis Acree, Roosevelt Warren and Joel Hendrix were indicted on multiple felony counts, Kristi Milk is charged with only one count of mortgage fraud. The fraudulent acts were committed between November 2013 and February 2017.

According to the indictment, the five male defendants filed false documents with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that claimed lien holders had been notified of car tows or storage liens, and then subsequently sold the cars at auction. The indictment alleges that the lien holders never received any notice of the tow or subsequent auction by the tow company, thereby depriving them of thousands of dollars per car. In some cases, the affidavits filed by the defendants claim that a non existent entity did the auction. The Milks are also alleged to have submitted false statements to the Federal Housing Authority, and Warren is alleged to have used multiple Social Security numbers not belonging to him to do high dollar financial transactions.

Robert Milk, Curtis Acree, Kenneth Johnson and Roosevelt Warren, have previously been charged in a similar scam in October 2016. All four men entered a not guilty plea in that case, which is set for trial in November. The new charges have been set for arraignment on Wednesday, August 9.

“My office will continue to protect Nevada’s communities by actively disrupting and dismantling complex fraud schemes,” said Laxalt. “Multi-defendant prosecutions like this one have a lasting impact on public safety and serve to deter similar criminal conduct that is motivated by greed,” said Laxalt.

An investigation by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General uncovered lien sale packets supposedly sent to lien holders. By filing these packets with the DMV, the defendants were able to obtain title fraudulently, keeping or selling the cars at auction for a profit. Following further investigation, authorities discovered additional fraudulent acts committed by the defendants, as alleged in the indictment.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Unit. The Office of the Nevada Attorney General thanks the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles for their valuable assistance in this investigation, as well as the Social Security Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.