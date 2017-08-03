Eastside Apartment Fire Sends Two To The Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fire in an east Las Vegas apartment late Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Oasis Ridge Apartments, 3040 E. Charleston Boulevard at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday after people heard glass breaking and saw smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

When firefighters arrived, a mattress was burning on the second floor walkway outside of an apartment in a two story wood fram apartment building. The fire was burning above into the eaves of the building and firefighters’ concern was the fire getting into the attic which could quickly spread across the apartment building.

Firefighters was able to extinguished the burning mattress within a couple of minutes and prevent the fire from spreading into the attic.

The person living inside told fire investigators he was sleeping on the mattress and woke to it being on fire. He tried to pull it out of the apartment, but it got stuck on the walkway in front of the apartment. A person in the next apartment saw the fire and tried to escape but his door was blocked by the fire. He broke a window to escape and in the process he cut his hand on broken glass. He was taken to the hospital for the injury on the hand.

About an hour later the occupant of the apartment where the fire started complained that his feet were hurting, it appeared they got burned while pulling the burning mattress out and he did not feel the pain during all the excitement of the fire. He was also taken to the hospital with minor burns to the bottom of his feet.

The apartment where the fire started had fire and smoke damage, there was damage outside the apartment also. The apartment next door had smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, fire investigators could not rule out careless smoking. The American Red Cross is helping at least two people who were displaced by the fire.