Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lithium Mine Fire Prompts Evacuation Scare in Silver Peak

August 2, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Esmeralda County, lithium mine fire, Nevada news, Silver Peak
Photo courtesy Thinkstock

SILVER PEAK, Nev. (AP) — A fire at the nation’s only lithium mine nearly forced the evacuation of a Nevada town.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Esmeralda County Sheriff Ken Elgan says about 100 barrels of lithium stored at the Rockwood mine, 215 miles northwest of Las Vegas, caught fire Monday and burned for around eight hours.

Authorities had a school bus ready to clear out some residents in the event that noxious smoke from the fire began to blow in the direction of Silver Peak, about 4 miles away.

Silver Peak is home to about 100 people.

No injuries were reported.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, burning lithium gives off fumes that can be irritating or toxic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen