Nevada Democrats Claim Disrespect After Interior Chief Trip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected Democrats and an Indian tribal leader criticized Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for canceling meetings with advocates during his tour of two southern Nevada national monuments that the Trump administration is considering cutting in size.
County lawmaker Chris Giunchigliani told reporters Monday that she felt Nevada had been “disrespected.”
Zinke canceled meetings and returned to Washington, D.C., after hastily rearranged tours Sunday of the vast Gold Butte and Basin and Range monuments.
Congresswoman Dina Titus says she thinks Zinke never wanted to meet with people who don’t want President Donald Trump to shrink the monuments or rescind protection that President Barack Obama declared last year.
Moapa Band of Paiutes Tribal Chairman Darren Daboda says he thinks Indians with cultural ties to the areas are being treated like second-class citizens.