Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Officials: Flight in Vegas Delayed By Naked Passenger

July 30, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, McCarran International Airport, naked passenger, Spirit Airlines
<> on June 17, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
File photo of a Spirit Airlines flight. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas was briefly delayed after a passenger removed all their clothes while boarding and approached a flight attendant.

The incident occurred Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California.

McCarran International Airport says police and medical responders took the passenger for observation.

Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the passenger received treatment after the medical episode.

KTNV reports the flight was delayed by about 30 minutes and arrived 20 minutes behind scheduled.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen