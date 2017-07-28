Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Charged in Hit and Run DUI

July 28, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Aubrey Hooper, Charleston Boulevard, DUI, hit and run, Las Vegas news, pedestrian killed
A close-up photo of police lights by night; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 46-year-old woman crossing a busy Las Vegas street was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by a man who left the scene but returned later and was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and felony driving under the influence of drugs.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the pedestrian who was killed about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Charleston Boulevard west of Torrey Pines Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 39-year-old Aubrey J. Hooper III of Las Vegas returned about two hours after the crash, and was arrested.

He’s being held at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance. It isn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

