Sandoval Issues Statement On NV Transgender Policy

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – The Joint Chiefs of Staff, including chairman General Joseph Dunford, said they were not aware President Donald Trump planned to tweet a ban on transgender service members. At least three U.S. defense officials said they were blindsided by the President’s announcement on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval issued a statement on Nevada’s National Guard Current Policy. It reads:

“Yesterday, upon learning of the President’s Twitter announcement that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to serve in the United States military, I immediately requested information on what protections the State could put into place for those individuals serving in the Nevada National Guard. Under advisement of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I have directed the Nevada National Guard to make no modifications to the current policy, unless instructed to by the Secretary of Defense. Nevada has a long history of treating our military and veteran community with the dignity and honor they deserve. In the past I’ve signed into law protections for these vulnerable communities, including Senate Bill 148 which requires the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to provide resources for LGBT veterans that were dishonorably discharged because of sexual orientation or gender identity.

As Commander in Chief of the Nevada National Guard, I support Guardsman Hunt and am thankful for his longstanding service to our state and country. We will serve all of the members of our military as well as they serve us and give them the full respect they have earned. They deserve nothing less.”