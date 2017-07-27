McCarran Airport 500K Ahead of Half-Year 2016 Passenger Tally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McCarran International Airport is reporting that it handled 500,000 more passengers in the first half of 2017 than the first six months last year.
Clark County aviation officials reported Wednesday that the Las Vegas airport logged just under 4.2 million arriving and departing people in June.
That was up 1.5 percent compared with June 2016, and it brought the total so far this year to just under 23.8 million.
Southwest Airlines is the busiest carrier at the airport, followed by America, Delta, United and Spirit.
McCarran Airport handled 47.4 million passengers in 2016. The annual record of nearly 48 million was set in 2007.
Airports Council International ranks it as the eighth-busiest airport for passenger traffic in the nation.