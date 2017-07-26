Cops: Man Robbed Credit Union, Carjacked Hostages, Tried to Buy Motorcycle

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A suspected bank robber is in custody after investigators say he kidnapped a bank teller and a married couple during the heist and ordered them to take him to a Harley Davidson dealership where he was arrested, authorities said.
The suspect, identified as William Ethridge, was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he allegedly robbed the West Star Federal Credit Union on the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
After gathering the money, Ethridge ordered a male teller to leave the bank with him. The suspect immediately spotted a married couple in their car in the bank’s parking lot and threatened them into taking all four for a ride.
The couple complied, driving southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard before ultimately dropping Ethridge off at the Harley Davidson dealership on South Las Vegas Boulevard.
The hostages pulled over at a nearby gas station and called 911. Officers found and arrested Ethridge without incident at the dealership, where he was attempting to use the stolen money to buy a motorcycle.