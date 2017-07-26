Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops: Man Robbed Credit Union, Carjacked Hostages, Tried to Buy Motorcycle

July 26, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: bank robbery, East Harmon Avenue, Harley Davidson, Hostages, Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas news, West Star Credit Union, William Ethridge
Photos courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A suspected bank robber is in custody after investigators say he kidnapped a bank teller and a married couple during the heist and ordered them to take him to a Harley Davidson dealership where he was arrested, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as William Ethridge, was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he allegedly robbed the West Star Federal Credit Union on the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

After gathering the money, Ethridge ordered a male teller to leave the bank with him. The suspect immediately spotted a married couple in their car in the bank’s parking lot and threatened them into taking all four for a ride.

The couple complied, driving southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard before ultimately dropping Ethridge off at the Harley Davidson dealership on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The hostages pulled over at a nearby gas station and called 911. Officers found and arrested Ethridge without incident at the dealership, where he was attempting to use the stolen money to buy a motorcycle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen