2 Injured in North Las Vegas Officer-Involved Shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A man and a woman were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Las Vegas police after a vehicle chase that began with an investigation of a weekend shooting ended in neighboring North Las Vegas, authorities said.

The shooting happened a little after 7:15 p.m. Monday after a lengthy pursuit of a Honda sedan believed to have been used as the getaway car in a Sunday shooting that left a man on a bicycle wounded, Las Vegas police Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

Patrol cruisers and a police helicopter followed before the chase ended on a street in North Las Vegas.

McMahill said a man matching a description of the shooter in the Sunday incident got out of the car, pointed a gun at police and fired two or three shots.

Two officers returned fire, striking the man several times. McMahill said a woman in the car was wounded in the wrist, but investigators weren’t immediately sure if it was from police gunfire or a shot fired by the male suspect.

The man and the woman were taken to University Medical Center, where McMahill said both were in stable condition. Neither was immediately identified.

A gun was recovered near the wounded man, and McMahill said another gun was found in the car.

The officers involved in the shooting were a field training supervisor and a rookie trainee, McMahil said. Their names were being withheld for 48 hours according to department policy, and both were put on paid leave pending departmental and district attorney reviews of the shooting.

It was the 13th officer-involved shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2017.

The man wounded in the Sunday shooting in northwest Las Vegas was recovering from a gunshot to the leg, McMahill said.