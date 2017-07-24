Pilot Survives Henderson Jet Crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine military-type jet crashed and burned in the desert just after takeoff from a suburban Las Vegas-area airport, but the pilot was apparently able to escape serious injury.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the Strikemaster jet crashed just before noon Monday near Henderson Executive Airport.
Henderson police Officer Scott Williams says officers saw the pilot outside the burning plane about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) south of the airfield.
Henderson fire spokeswoman Kathleen Richards says the pilot was the only person aboard at the time of the crash in the desert near Volunteer Boulevard.
Richards says no one on the ground was injured, and no homes are nearby.
The Strikemaster is a two-seat British light-attack aircraft.
