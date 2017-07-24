Man in Medicine Without License Case Kills Himself in Jail

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a man accused of practicing medicine without a license died by suicide while in custody.
The Clark County coroner’s office says Rick Van Thiel hung himself Friday at the Clark County Detention Center.
Van Thiel, who police say went by “Dr. Rick,” was arrested in October 2015 after police searched a trailer he allegedly used as a clinic. Police reported finding guns and records in the trailer suggesting that he medically treated at least 23 people and had written agreements to treat many more.
Van Thiel, who had prior felony convictions, faced several charges including practicing medicine without a license and sexual assault. Local health officials had said he recruited patients through online ads.
Van Thiel’s case was scheduled to go to trial in January.