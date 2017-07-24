Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Police Wrap Up Impaired Driver Enforcement

July 24, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Boulder City Police, DUI, Henderson Police Department, Joining Forces, Mesquite Police
KXNT file photo

Henderson, NV (KXNT) – As part of its “Joining Forces” event, local authorities dished out 302 citations to drivers during a recent enforcement effort targeting impaired drivers.

Henderson Police along with Boulder City and Mesquite Police Departments teamed up for this “Joining Forces” campaign, which took place from June 30-July 14. During that time, authorities said they arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI).

Police initiated 359 stops during the two-week operation, including those three D-U-I arrests. Officers issued 237 citations to drivers for speeding violations and another 30 citations for insurance and registration violations.

The Henderson Police Department received $203,324 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen