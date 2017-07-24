Henderson Police Wrap Up Impaired Driver Enforcement

Henderson, NV (KXNT) – As part of its “Joining Forces” event, local authorities dished out 302 citations to drivers during a recent enforcement effort targeting impaired drivers.
Henderson Police along with Boulder City and Mesquite Police Departments teamed up for this “Joining Forces” campaign, which took place from June 30-July 14. During that time, authorities said they arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI).
Police initiated 359 stops during the two-week operation, including those three D-U-I arrests. Officers issued 237 citations to drivers for speeding violations and another 30 citations for insurance and registration violations.
The Henderson Police Department received $203,324 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program.