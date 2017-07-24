Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Expect Noise During Red Flag Exercise At Nellis AFB

July 24, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: 33rd Fighter Wing, 58th Fighter Squadron, Eglin AFB, F-22, f-35, F-35B, Marine Air Corps Air Station, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Nellis Air Force Base, Red Flag
(photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nellis Air Force Base is hosting two F-35 squadrons here during Red Flag 17-3, which takes place until July 28.

Red flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air, space and cyber forces of the United States and its allies. The exercise is hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

F-35A’s from the 58th Fighter Squadron with 33rd Fighter Wing based at Eglin AFB, F-35B’s from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Marine Air Corps Air Station,  Yuma, Arizona, are participating in the exercise.

Red Flag 17-3 is a unique training opportunity to integrate capabilities of multiple weapons systems. This will be the largest integration to date of 5th generation assests at a Red Flag with the participation of the F-35A, F-35B and F-22 squadrons.

For more information about Red Flag, you can call the 99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office at 702-652-2750 or visit http://www.nellis.af.mil/library/factsheets/factsheet.asp?id=19160.

 

