Three Indicted For Series Of Cell Phone Store Robberies

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two men and a woman were indicted Wednesday in connection to five cell phone store armed robberies in the Las Vegas area, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre.

23 year old Rushard Burton, 23 year old Kejon Ward and 22 year old Erica Caldwell, all from Las Vegas, were each charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. In addition, Burton was charged with five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and five counts of interference with commerce by robbery; two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Caldwell was also charged with one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, from March 18, 2017 to June 5, 2017, Burton, Ward and Caldwell conspired together to commit robbery by means of threatened force, physical violence, and fear of injury. Burton is charged with robbing a Sprint store in North Las Vegas on March 18, an AT & T store on May 1, and a Verizon Wireless store in Henderson on May 26, all while brandishing a firearm. Burton and Ward are charged with robbing a Sprint store in Henderson on April 28. Burton, Ward and Caldwell are charged with brandishing a firearm and robbing a Sprint store on June 5.

The maximum statutory penalty is 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and interference with commerce by robbery; the maximum statutory penalty is five years in prison for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and the maximum statutory penalty is up to 10 years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.