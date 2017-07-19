Las Vegas, Southern Nevada Under Flash Flood Watch

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Southern Nevada is under a flash flood watch after a morning storm quickly washed over the Las Vegas area, dropping about an inch of rain in some parts but virtually none in others.
The National Weather Service issued the warning, in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
By the time the storm moved across the border into California, it had dropped more than an inch of rain at the base of the mountains in suburban Henderson.
And even though the city was hit the hardest, the fire department reported just three stalled cars in flooded intersections by 9 a.m.
The drivers rescued weren’t hurt.
Meanwhile, the Las Vegas fire department reported no rain and no emergency responses.
The weather service said southern and south of Clark County could see more thunderstorms.