Final Table Set for World Series of Poker Main Event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — And now it’s down to nine.
The final table for the marquee Main Event of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas was set early Tuesday. The nine players who emerged from 10 days of play now have a chance to win a grand prize of more than $8.1 million, a gold bracelet and bragging rights.
Twenty-five-year-old Scott Blumstein is the chip leader. The resident of Brigantine, New Jersey, who is the youngest player remaining in the tournament, ended play with more than 97 million chips.
The final nine players bested more than 7,200 others to make it to the last stage of the event. Organizers say the players represent the U.S., Argentina, France and the United Kingdom.
The players are taking a two-day break, returning to play Thursday.