PETA Offers Tips After Child Dies In Hot Car In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A 3-year old boy died because his parents left him inside a hot car in the Las Vegas heat in July. Now PETA is issuing a warning about safety during hot weather.

The group known for its stance on animal rights, said no one, including children, cats, dogs, or any other animals, should eve be left alone in a car, especially on a day as warm as Saturday was, with temperatures as high as 114 degrees.

Animals and children are the most vulnerable in these situations, and one mistake can cost lives. This year, PETA said, at least 21 children and 27 dogs, including four puppies, have died after being left inside hot cars.

PETA said in a statement that on a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to between 100 and 120 degrees in just minutes. On a 90-degree day, interior temperatures can reach as high as 109 degrees in less than 10 minutes.

PETA makes these suggestions for safeguarding animals:

-Keep dogs indoors. Unlike humans, dogs can only sweat through their footpads and cool themselves by panting. Soaring temperatures can cause heatstroke, injury or death.

-Supply water and shade. If animals must be left outside, they should be provided with ample water and shade, and the shifting sun needs to be taken into account. Even brief periods of direct exposure to the sun can have life-threatening consequences.

-Walk don’t run. In very hot, humid weather, never exercise dogs by cycling while they try to keep up or by running them while you jog. Dogs will collaps before giving up, at which point, it may be too late to save them.

-Avoid hot cars. Never leave an animal or a child in a parked car in warm weather, even for short periods with the windows slightly open. Dogs and children trapped inside parked cars can succumb to heatstroke within minutes even if a car isn’t parked in direct sunlight.

-Never transport animals in the bed of a pickup truck. This practice is dangerous, and illegal in many cities and states, because animals can choke if they jump out while they’re tied up or can catapult out of a truck bed if the driver makes a sudden stop.

PETA suggests if you ever see dogs showing any symptoms of heatstroke, including restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy, lack of appetite or loss of coordination, get them into the shade immediately. You can lower symptomatic dogs’ body temperature by providing them with water, applying a cold towel to their head and chest, or immersing them in cold water. Then quickly call a vet.