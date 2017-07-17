Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: President Trump New Poll Numbers

July 17, 2017 9:42 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, Job rating, polling, President Trump, Voting

ABC release a national poll over the weekend that showed only 36% of Americans approve of the job President Trump has done in six months.  This would be the lowest presidential rating in 70 years.

Heidi explained that there is the possibility that the news media is attempting to put in the minds of Americans that President Trump is doing such a horrible job, in hopes that the nation will start to believe that this is the case.

Listeners took to the phones to voice their opinions on the Presidents job, which most callers stated that the President is and they would vote for President Trump for a second term.

