MGM Executive Injured In Fall Down Stairs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International says one of its executives is recovering from “a number of injuries” after falling at a casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
MGM executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin on Saturday fell down two flights of stairs at Aria casino-resort.
A company spokesman tells the newspaper the 67-year-old Baldwin is expected to make a full recovery and return to work soon. The company did not elaborate on Baldwin’s injuries or the circumstances surrounding the fall.
Baldwin has been an executive at multiple casino-resorts in Sin City. He won the 1978 World Series of Poker Main Event and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2003.
