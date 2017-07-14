Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

MGM Executive Injured In Fall Down Stairs

July 14, 2017 11:44 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International says one of its executives is recovering from “a number of injuries” after falling at a casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin on Saturday fell down two flights of stairs at Aria casino-resort.

A company spokesman tells the newspaper the 67-year-old Baldwin is expected to make a full recovery and return to work soon. The company did not elaborate on Baldwin’s injuries or the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Baldwin has been an executive at multiple casino-resorts in Sin City. He won the 1978 World Series of Poker Main Event and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2003.

 

 

 

