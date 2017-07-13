RTC Surpasses 100,000 Mobile Bus Passes Sold On Its App

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A milestone just happened for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, or R-T-C.

Riders recently purchased more than 100,000 bus passes in less than 10 months since the introduction of rideRTC, the transportation company’s smart phone app. The company said the smartphone app, saved the agency about $10,000 in cost to print paper passes. With an average 6,100 app downloads per month, those savings are expected to continue to grow.

rideRTC empowers riders with the flexiblity and freedom to plan their trip, buy their pass and find their bus in one seamless integrated platform. Available on iPhone and Android devices, rideRTC’s integration with Transit App provides Southern Nevada customers with helpful transit information for:

-Locating transit routes and stops near their current location.

-Accessing upcoming arrival times for bus routes.

-Determining real-time location of buses.

-Planning trips that also include different forms of transportation, including RTC Bike Share in downtown Las Vega, Uber and the Las Vegas Monorail.

On the heels of the app’s successful launch last fall, the RTC is making commutes even smoother with free Wi-Fi onboard and mobile ticket scanners for use with the rideRTC app throughout its fixed-route fleet.

“The RTC is committed to keeping pace with riders’ busy lives,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC Deputy General Manager. “Now riders are able to plan their trip, buy their pass, find their bus and board their car using their phone. And once on board, free Wi-Fi allows riders to stay connected with family friends, get work done, or relax and surf the internet,” said Maynard.

In addition to Wi-Fi feature, all RTC fixed-route transit vehicles now are equipped with “scan and go” mobile ticket validators. Customers can easily buy their passes with the rideRTC app and quickly scan their fare on the validator upon boarding. Riders simply hold their phone in front of the validator with the bar code on the screen. The validator will turn green for a paid fare or red if the pass is either scanned more than once, or no longer valid.