Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Reid, Sandoval to Co-Host Las Vegas Clean Energy Summit

July 12, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, clean energy summit, Harry Reid, Las Vegas news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A bipartisan team of political leaders in Nevada is planning to host a national conversation on clean energy this fall.

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on Wednesday announced the annual Las Vegas summit would be held Oct. 13.

They’re asking public officials and advocates to discuss how to encourage Americans to choose energy-efficient products and get industry leaders to deploy their modern advancements on a broader basis.

Reid says it’s the time to focus on getting new technologies into consumers’ hands, given the growth in wind and solar energy capacity as well as the energy-efficient options at hardware stores.

Reid says the event gives innovators an opportunity to network and exchange ideas to motivate others to do more than fret about global warming.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen