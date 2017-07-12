Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Man Drowns After Being Caught in NC Rip Currents

July 12, 2017 11:09 AM
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A Nevada man on vacation drowned and his son was hospitalized after they were caught in rip currents off the North Carolina coast.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder said Wednesday that firefighters responding to a call near the lifeguard beach at Fort Macon found a 59-year-old man and his 24-year-old son.

Snyder said the father was in cardiac arrest, and despite efforts to revive him, the unidentified man died at Carteret Health Care. The chief said the man’s son, who also wasn’t identified, was in stable condition at the same hospital.

Five people have died due to rip currents along the North Carolina coast this summer. Four of the deaths occurred in June.

