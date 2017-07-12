Mayor And City Council Approve New Henderson Plan

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – They had an idea, then huddled up, and ran the play. Now Mayor Debra March and the Henderson City Council have approved what’s called the Henderson Strong Comprehensive Plan after 18 months of extensive public outreach.
The Henderson Strong plan is a citywide planning document that communicates the vision, long-term goals and objectives that will guilde the physical development and orderly management fo the city’s growth over the next 20 years.
“During the Henderson Strong planning process, we asked residents, business and organizations what they valued most and together we created a shared vision for our future. I am thrilled we have now adopted this outstanding plan,” said Mayor March. “Henderson Strong works hand-in-hand with the goals outlined in my 100 Day Plan which focuses on strengthening and diversifying our economy, improving public safety, promoting access to a quality education and ensuring we maintain a high quality of life for years to come,” said Mayor March.
Forged on research, public input and stakeholder involvment, the plan aims to improve Henderson’s economic resilience and competitiveness, maintain the city’s high quality of life and ensure access to a variety of community amenities including transportation, quality health care, parks and trails and excellent educational opportunities.
Mayor March has been a longtime proponent of thoughtful planning for the future of the community, including making sure residents had a say in shaping the final Henderson Strong plan.
More than 26,000 residents were contacted during the outreach process and 5,500 gave input regarding the Henderson Strong plan. Community members identified the issues that they card most about including: schools and education, parks and open spaces and healthy and safe communities. Participants also said they would like to see reinvestment along the Boulder Highway Corridor and Lake Mead Parkway, as well as in the Downtown Henderson area.