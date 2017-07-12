Centennial Bowl Opens Wednesday In Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – After two years, and $47 million dollars, it’s finally finished.
The Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, City of Las Vegas, and Clark County celebrated the opening of the $47 million U.S. 95/215 Beltway interchange, or “Centennial Bowl,” in northwest Las Vegas.
There was a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, and the interchange officially opened for cars at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The “Centennial Bowl” opening coincides with the department of transportation’s centennial anniversary. The even consequently featured the unveiling of an 85 pound American flag, measuring 50-foo-long by 20-foot-wide, which was damatically unfurled from atop a 60-foot tall bridge connecting westbound 215 with southbound U.S. 95.
“This interchange connection greatly enhances traffic, mobility and motorist safety while establishing a new gateway corridor for the Centennial area,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “Currently, more than 107,500 cars daily travel the ramps and freeways at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway, and it’s only expected to grow in the future,” said Malfabon.
The project built north and southbound U.S. 95 connection ramps to the east and westbound Beltway, respectively, while also adding a southbound collector distributor road. Other enhancements entailed a 2,500 -foot-long-flyover, roughly seven football fields laid end-to-end, and linking westbound 215 with southbound U.S. 95.
Other upgrades included 8,200 feet of storm drainage, the equivalent length of 87 contiguous basketball courts, plus new signs, lighting and landscaping.
“This project helps creat a reliable transporation network that enhances cultural and economic access in the northwest valley,” said Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown, who represents District C. “It improves accessibility, mobility and safety for residents and businesses,” Brown said.