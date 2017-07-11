Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Some Nevada Pot Retailers ‘Running on Fumes’

July 11, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, recreational marijuana, State Tax Commission

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve on Thursday will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.

The State Tax Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on an emergency measure Gov. Brian Sandoval endorsed late last week in an effort to allow the state to issue pot distribution licenses currently banned by a court order.

Tax Department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein says some of the 47 licensed retailers have reported twice as much business as they anticipated since recreational sales began July 1, and many fear their shelves soon will be empty.

Nevada Dispensary Association President Andrew Jolley said Tuesday most stores are “still doing OK in terms of supply.” But he told The Associated Press more and more are becoming concerned, and some are “running on fumes.”

