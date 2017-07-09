Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Water Leak Floods Planet Hollywood Casino on the Strip

July 9, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, planet hollywood, water leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leaking pipe at the Planet Hollywood casino caused a flood of water, shutting down parts of the Las Vegas Strip resort property for hours Saturday night.

The Caesars Entertainment Corporation said the water damage began Saturday afternoon and the leak was contained by the evening.

By Sunday morning, a spokesman said they were still cleaning and drying the north end of the casino floor.

The company said it expects to resume full operations soon but that some food and gambling operations are still affected.

KTNV reported that water was seen pooling on the ground and coming out of ceilings and light fixtures.

Security guards at one point Saturday evening also blocked the entrances from the Miracle Mile Shops retail area to the casino floor.

