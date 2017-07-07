Heidi Harris: Former DA David Roger Talks O.J. Simpson Parole

Former Clark County District Attorney David Roger joined Heidi Harris Friday morning to talk about the upcoming parole hearing for inmate O.J. Simpson, who was sentenced to 33 years behind bars for the armed robbery case at a Palace Station Hotel.
Simpson has completed 7 years, which makes him eligible for parole and by all accounts, Simpson has been a model prisoner. Heidi and David talked about the Nevada conviction, which had nothing to do with the infamous 1994 double murder in Los Angeles. Roger also believes that there is a great chance that Simpson may be released — and he explains where he thinks Simpson will end up.