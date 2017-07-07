Fire Rips Through Buildings Behind Former Moulin Rouge Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A two alarm fire broke out at a westside vacant apartment building, and firefighters think the buildings were once part of the old Moulin Rouge Hotel property.
Firefighters from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fought a two-alarm fire in three vacant apartment buildings behind the once Moulin Rouge hotel on West Bonanza Road Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thick black smoke could be seen from all around the valley at 10:30 a.m. when one unit in one of seven one story concrete block vacant apartment buildings caught fire. The fire spread to two other buildings.
Firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke, so a second alarm was requested because of the intensity of the fire and because of the excessive heat warning in effect.
It took fire crews about 30-minutes to bring the fire under control, within the hour they had the fire completely out except for a few remaining hot spots.
The buildings are being used by squatters, and the area is completely filled with trash and debris.
One building sustained heavy damage, one other moderate to light. A damage estimate was not available.
There were no injuries.