NB 95 Traffic Projects Could Slow Your Commute

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – There are two projects that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be working on pretty much for most of the month of July. Neither project should slow you down too much, but cone zones can always be a nuisance.

Between July 8-21, NDOT will restrict the Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single lane from 7 p.m., July 8, until 6 a.m. July 21, in downtown Las Vegas. The restriction is needed for installing Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon. That’s the nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the 95 to Sahara Avenue.

Drivers should use caution while going through the work zone, watch for construction signs and take different routes if you can. You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or social media like Twitter (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-NEON (6366).

The other project will have NDOT workers reducing northbound 95 to a single travel lane between Ann Road and the 215 Beltway in northeast Las Vegas. The work is nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning the night of July 9 through the morning of July 14. Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will also be narrowed down to one lane between Elkhorn to Ann Roads during the same time frame. The temporary closure is required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long-flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95 as part of the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, scheduled to finish in July.