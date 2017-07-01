Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval Names Former Henderson Mayor to County Commission

July 1, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, Henderson, jim gibson, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A former Henderson mayor who once ran as a Democrat for governor is being named to replace a Clark County commissioner who announced last week she’s resigning.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Friday that Jim Gibson will replace Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Scow on the seven-member board that oversees the Las Vegas Strip and a county with 2 million residents.

Sandoval, a Republican, cited Gibson’s experience in tourism and hospitality, his work as an attorney in business and commercial law and his three terms as Henderson mayor.

Gibson lost a Democratic party gubernatorial primary in 2006.

Scow announced last week she was resigning to spend more time with her family.

She was in her second commission term after serving three elected terms as a Clark County School District trustee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen