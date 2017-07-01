Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Man’s Conviction of Police Dog Interference Upheld

July 1, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Jesus Gonzalez, Nevada Court of Appeals, Nevada news, Police dog, police dog attack

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Las Vegas man who punched and tried to choke a police dog that bit him during a chase.

The Nevada Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Jesus Gonzalez’s argument that there was not enough evidence to convict him of mistreatment or interference with the duties of a police animal.

Gonzalez was sentenced in 2016 to 16 to 40 months in prison, with 160 days credit for time served.

The Metro Police SWAT team had been attempting to serve a search warrant on Gonzalez when he fled and hid in a shed at a nearby home. Officers, fearing Gonzalez might be armed, dispatched the dog to detain Gonzalez, who is accused of then attacking the dog after it latched onto him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen