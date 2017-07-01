Nevada Man’s Conviction of Police Dog Interference Upheld

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Las Vegas man who punched and tried to choke a police dog that bit him during a chase.
The Nevada Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Jesus Gonzalez’s argument that there was not enough evidence to convict him of mistreatment or interference with the duties of a police animal.
Gonzalez was sentenced in 2016 to 16 to 40 months in prison, with 160 days credit for time served.
The Metro Police SWAT team had been attempting to serve a search warrant on Gonzalez when he fled and hid in a shed at a nearby home. Officers, fearing Gonzalez might be armed, dispatched the dog to detain Gonzalez, who is accused of then attacking the dog after it latched onto him.