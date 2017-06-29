“Move Over” Law Goes Into Effect July 1

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Beginning Saturday, if you see a stopped or slowly moving flashing light emergency vehicle, you must stop or move out of the way. This is for highway worker safety. To make it clear, we’re not talking about fire trucks or ambulances.
An amended “Move Over” law, including Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) vehicles, goes into effect July 1. Nevada Revised Statute 484B.607 requires drivers to slow down, proceed with caution, and, if possible, move to the far lane when passing a flashing light emergency response vehicle. The updated law now requires drivers to do the same thing for department of transportation and Freeway Services Patrol vehicles.
NDOT’s 2,000 pieces of heavy equipment, 850 roadway maintenance cars, and 350 construction administration professionals are responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of 1,100 bridges and 5,400 miles of roadway statewide. Department staff performs more than 100 different jobs from road re-surfacing to snow removal, and often play a crucial role in helping injured drivers and emergency responders.
“NDOT employees work hard to keep roads clear and safe,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “This law now gives our employees an added measure of protection, so that everyone can go home alive,” said Malfabon.
Since 1948, the department has sadly lost 24 employees while working. Most recently, NDOT employee Ron Raiche, Jr. was hit and killed by an driver who wasn’t paying attention. It happened on March 30, 2015 while repairing a section of Interstate 80 near Battle Mountain.
Drivers who violate the law can be charged with a misdemeanor. Nevada now joins other states, including California, Utah, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin, which have recently implemented “move over” laws for transportation staff.