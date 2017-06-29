Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Morning Fire Displaces 7 And Sends Child To Hospital

June 29, 2017 2:20 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An overnight fire in Las Vegas leaves seven people looking for food and shelter, and it sent a child to the hospital.

Fire crews got the call about 12:40 a.m. to the Park Arms Apartments, located at 511 E. Sahara Avenue, that’s near Paradise.

When fire crews arrived they found flames shooting from a second-story unit of an eight-unit buidling. We’re told a family of six lives in the apartment.

The building manager, who lived below the family was also displaced because his apartment was damaged due to the water used to extenguish the fire. The American Red Cross is helping all seven people.

A spokesperson with the Clark County Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still unde investigation, and the damage is estimated to be at $75,000. There were no major injuries, and officials says the child was taken to the hospital for observation.

