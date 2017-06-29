Groundbreaking For Local Boys And Girls Clubs

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Social Service workers and Clark County broke ground Thursday morning on Affordable Apartment Campus for Innovative Living Environment, that will serve as headquarters for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Lutheran Social Services of Nevada and Food Pantry Part of New Nevada.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada (BGCSNV), Lutheran Social Services of Nevada (LSSN) and Clark County broke ground on buildings Thursday that, when finished in the first quarter of 2018, will be the first campus-style service partnership of its kind in the state. The non profit organizations are part of an innovative affordable living community with co-located services for working familes who will become residents of the Boulder Pines Family Apartments being developed by Nevada HAND. Their services also are available to the entire community.

Funding for the BGCSNV and LSSN building was made possible largley by a $5.7094 million grant through the Department of Housing and Neighborhood’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG). Administered locally by Clark County, this federal grant is the largest single award to a non profit partnership through CDBG in Southern Nevada in its 40-year history.

Nevada HAND, a local non profit real estate development and management organization and its affiliate company, HAND Construction Company, is building the new BGCSNV club and LSSN headquarters and services building on the Boulder Highway site in addition to the Boulder Pines Family Apartments with rents starting at $533 per month with income qualification.

“This unique partnership bringing three complementary non profit organizations together to support working families is a shining example of the huge and positive impact that federally funded HUD Community Development Block Grants are having in communities and neighborhoods across the country, and why we need to ensure that federal funding of CDBG funds continue,” said Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, whose district encompasses the Boulder Highway collaborative campus. “On behalf of Clark County, it’s a pleasure to participate in this revolutionary ground breaking,” she said.

“We are incredibly heartened by the community support we’ve received for our new facility,” said Armena Mnatsakanyan, executive director for Luthern Social Services of Nevada. “Our new and innovative facility combined with increased collaboration with our community partners will enable us to serve thousands more community members while providing higher quality service,” she said.