Grandmother Suing Nevada, County in 3-Year-Old Girl’s Death

June 29, 2017 11:08 AM
Bernadine Morimoto, girl dies, Justine Bennett, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The grandmother of a 3-year-old girl who authorities allege was killed by her father is suing state and county officials who the woman says failed to properly investigate earlier child abuse complaints.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday by Bernadine Morimoto accuses authorities of failing to improve management and oversight of child protective services before the girl’s death in July 2016.

A spokesman for Clark County declined to comment on the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old father, Justin Bennett, is awaiting trial in state court on murder and child abuse charges stemming from alleged mistreatment of his 3- and 4-year old daughters.

Prosecutors allege he hit the younger girl in the chest so hard that it killed her.

