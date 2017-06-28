Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Alan Stock: The New UNLV Logo: Yay or Nay?

June 28, 2017 4:40 PM By Alan Stock
Filed Under: alan stock, Hey Reb, kxnt, Las Vegas news, new logo, UNLV

As unveiled Wednesday, the image below is the new logo for UNLV’s Athletics Department.

In partnership with design firm Adrenalin, the university released what they call a  “refreshed spirit mark” that captures both the evolution of its athletics brand and the pride the university has in its dynamic community.

“We have incredible momentum on campus and this strong, modern mark highlights our evolution while also maintaining its tie to our rich tradition in athletics,” said UNLV President Len Jessup. “It also reflects a sense of place, highlighting features of Southern Nevada and capturing the pride we have in our community with a nod to the rebellious spirit of our region and university.”

According to the university, new elements of the log are “the inclusion of an outline representation of the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, an exchange of Hey Reb!’s feather with a star design synonymous with Las Vegas, and stylized mountains to further tie the mark to the Southern Nevada region.”

Can you find “Hey, Reb?”  Do you like this new logo or is it too confusing to understand what’s going on?
unlv logo Alan Stock: The New UNLV Logo: Yay or Nay?

More from Alan Stock
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen