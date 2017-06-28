Alan Stock: The New UNLV Logo: Yay or Nay?

As unveiled Wednesday, the image below is the new logo for UNLV’s Athletics Department.
In partnership with design firm Adrenalin, the university released what they call a “refreshed spirit mark” that captures both the evolution of its athletics brand and the pride the university has in its dynamic community.
“We have incredible momentum on campus and this strong, modern mark highlights our evolution while also maintaining its tie to our rich tradition in athletics,” said UNLV President Len Jessup. “It also reflects a sense of place, highlighting features of Southern Nevada and capturing the pride we have in our community with a nod to the rebellious spirit of our region and university.”
According to the university, new elements of the log are “the inclusion of an outline representation of the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, an exchange of Hey Reb!’s feather with a star design synonymous with Las Vegas, and stylized mountains to further tie the mark to the Southern Nevada region.”
Can you find “Hey, Reb?” Do you like this new logo or is it too confusing to understand what’s going on?